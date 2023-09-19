A new inspector has taken over the Rutland Neighbourhood Policing Area.

Inspector Darren Richardson now has the role following the promotion of Lindsey Madeley-Harland to chief inspector.

She is moving to a more senior role in neighbourhood policing, having spent 18 months in charge of the Rutland and Melton area.

Insp Darren Richardson with Chief Insp Lindsey Madeley-Harland

Chief Insp Madeley-Harland said: “Moving on to be the chief inspector covering local policing in the south of Leicestershire comes with the excitement of a new challenge but also with sadness to being leaving Melton and Rutland.

“Throughout my 28 years’ service I have worked in various roles here and always loved the fact that I have been able to police the community I am from.

“Becoming the Neighbourhood Policing Area commander for the area was an achievement I always strived for and dreamt of, and I can honestly say the last 18 months have been the best of my service so far.

Insp Darren Richardson

“Melton and Rutland have a great team of officers who really want to make a difference and there are strong partnerships that provide excellent collaborative working.

“I have enjoyed working with them all and engaging with members of the community acting on any concerns raised.

“However, new challenges are calling and I look forward to sharing my knowledge and working with new a new team, partners and the community of Hinckley and Blaby, Market Harborough and Wigston.

Inspector Darren Richardson said: “I have worked in a variety of roles for Leicestershire Police since joining the force in 2008.

“These roles include being a response officer, an investigation officer, a response sergeant in the city and a neighbourhood officer in Rutland. Having worked in both Melton and Rutland in previous roles, I have a good understanding of issues which are impacting our communities.

“I am really looking forward to working with our communities and partners to tackle local issues and deal with those causing the most harm in our communities.”