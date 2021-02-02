About 90 properties in Stamford were left without power yesterday evening through to the early hours of this morning (February 2).

The power cut, which hit properties in Albert Road, Riverside Place and Blashfields, began at about 6.30pm due to a fault in an underground cable.

Western Power Distribution engineers worked through the night to repair the fault and restored power to all properties by 3am.

Western Power Distribution van

A spokesman for Western Power Distribution said the company 'apologises for any inconvenience caused'.