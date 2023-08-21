Keeping history alive remains at the heart of a centuries-old National Trust site – which is keen to attract more volunteers and visitors.

Just a 40-minute drive from Stamford in rural Northamptonshire is Lyveden, a Tudor estate.

It dates back to the Roman days but is best known now for its religious symbolism during the Elizabethan era.

Bradley Danahar, operations manager at Lyveden

Bradley Danahar, operations manager at the site near Oundle, wants to shine a spotlight on what it has to offer and draw in more people from the Stamford area who may not know it’s there.

He said: “When people aren’t aware it can make it more interesting.”

Within the grounds of the estate is the incomplete Lyveden New Bield which was begun by Sir Thomas Tresham to symbolise his Catholic faith and has been virtually unaltered since his death in 1605.

The manor house at Lyveden

The summer house was designed while he was under house arrest to represent his religious beliefs and included a garden which he intended visitors to walk through.

His elder son Francis inherited the estate but became involved in the Gunpowder Plot alongside his cousins Catesby and Wintour and died later that year while confined to the Tower of London.

“Lyveden is so important because of its rich history which people aren’t always aware of,” said Bradley

“It is just as relevant today. It is a man standing up for what he believed in, who didn’t want people to put him down.

Lyveden is a National Trust property

“Because of religious persecution people never came here but visitors today can.”

Lyveden re-opened in 2021 following a project to fully reorientate the site which included turning its manor house into a visitor centre.

The Grade I listed manor, built by the Tresham family in 1570, was in private ownership and lived in for 400 years until it was bought by the National Trust in 2012.

An educational room

Over the years many of its original features have been removed but under the National Trust’s ownership they have been replaced.

This includes a large staircase in the entrance.

Bradley said: “We want to restore the history of properties.

A replica of the original staircase

“It is considered an integral part in the Tudor and Elizabethan era, this home is a symbol of power.”

He added: “There’s been very good feedback as it offers a lot more information into the rich history.”

Art work is currently on display at Lyveden in a reflection room showcasing the talents of pupils from Tresham College in Kettering.

Pieces created under the theme 'views on Lyveden' reflect on religion, persecution and the beauty of the natural world.

Lyveden often hosts exhibitions

The room also is where volunteer readings take place and board games can be played.

Bradley is appealing for volunteers to join the Lyveden team and help share the history.

“We have a great community and this provides the opportunity to make not only a difference to a visitor’s experience but ultimately the conservation of Lyveden,” he said.

Lyveden New Bield

About 1,500 people visit the historic site each week.