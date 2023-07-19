Protestors are calling on people to speak out against plans for a new supermarket.

The Friends of Bourne Wood staged a protest in response to Aldi’s application to build a new store in West Road.

More than 30 people gathered at the site near to Bourne Wood on Sunday.

Friends of Bourne Wood staged a protest against plans for Aldi to build a new supermarket in West Road, Bourne. Photo: Peter Sharpe

Chairperson of the Friends of Bourne Wood, Sarah Roberts, said: “The main concern is that any building on this field will change the status of the surrounding fields and it is unknown what these might become available for – possibly either housing or industrial use.

“Any building here will have a major impact on the woods and the wildlife and flora. Currently these grass fields provide homes for countless insects, birds and mammals. A supermarket and its car park will not.”

If approved, the plans for a £5 million Aldi store would create 40 jobs. It would have 127 car parking spaces, including four electric vehicle charging points. Infrastructure would also be put in place to create a further 22 charging points in the future.

The proposed Aldi which could be built in West Road, Bourne

The company held a public consultation in February when 62 per cent of people supported the plans for a new store.

As a result of feedback from the meetings, Aldi has included more trees and hedgerows in its design to mitigate the impact of the development on Bourne Wood, but campaigners are still unhappy.

Sarah said: “This will create noise and light pollution as well as affecting air quality, not to mention the increased litter which is already a problem in the woods.

“The Friends are not against Aldi but would object to any planning on this site as it is a greenfield site which is not in the Local Plan, is outside the curtilage of the town and adjacent to ancient woodland.”

An aerial view of the planned supermarket

People can read full details and comment on the plans, which have the application number S23/1177, by visiting the South Kesteven District Council website. The closing date for comments is Friday, July 28.