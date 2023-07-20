People protesting against a proposed solar farm have launched a petition and a website.

Members of Rutland Solar Action Group www.rutlandsolaractiongroup.org want to prevent the 80-hectare (200-acre) development being built on farm land between Pilton and Morcott.

The group formed after plans for Staveley Solar Farm were unveiled by Anglian Water and Bluestone Energy in January.

Land that could be affected by the proposed Staveley Solar Farm

Staveley Solar Farm is one of four solar farm proposals for Rutland. The largest, Mallard Pass, would straddle the Rutland-Lincolnshire border north of Stamford. Projects are also being pursued by developers at Exton and at Langham.

Douglas Reid, director of Rutland Solar Action Group Ltd, said: “We are in favour of renewable energy, but not the mass industrialisation of Rutland’s farmland.

“If all four developments in Rutland were approved, including Mallard Pass, Staveley Solar Farm and Exton, industrial solar could cover up to three per cent of the county – nearly 10 times the 0.3 per cent national target set by government to meet net zero climate goals.

The area earmarked for the proposed Staveley Solar Farm. Image: Bluestone Energy/Anglian Water

“Solar panels should go on roofs, over car parks and along motorways, not farmland.

“We already face critical issues of food security and nature decline. Industrialising the countryside is not the solution. Put simply, Staveley Solar Farm is unsustainable.”

Energy generated by the proposed Staveley Solar Farm would mainly supply Anglian Water.

The project would have a maximum power output of 40 megawatts of renewable energy – the equivalent of powering 19,600 homes a year and cutting 14,700 tonnes of carbon emissions a year.

Between 10 and 15 per cent of the energy would be used at the Wing Water Treatment Works and a further 75 to 80 per cent would be used by Anglian Water to decarbonise its operations. Remaining energy would be exported to the National Grid.

A spokesperson for Bluestone Energy said: “Following a public consultation event earlier this year, we are now refining the project design ahead of submitting a planning application to Rutland County Council. We will be sharing further information on this shortly through our online website.

“The project team is aware of the Rutland Solar Action Group, their online petition and we hear the community’s concerns - these echo what we learnt through the community consultation. We welcome any and all feedback as this allows us to best shape the design and layout of the proposals.”

Residents will be able to make formal representations to the planning authority, Rutland County Council, once Bluestone Energy and Anglian Water finalise their application and submit it to the council.

Members of Rutland Solar Action Group contacted the council in March to complain that it had not requested an Environmental Impact Assessment from Anglian Water and Bluestone Energy.

Rutland County Council was invited to comment.