Campaigners hoping to prevent a development have submitted a 50-page document to the planning authority, detailing their objections.

Longhurst Group wants to build 31 affordable homes next to Bowman Mews in Stamford, off Cherryholt Road.

Chairman of the campaign group, Sean Maddox, said: “Building on this land would be a travesty and would have a hugely detrimental impact on the current standard of amenity experienced by Stamford residents and visitors to the area.