Exceptional resilience and determination were key to a school’s outstanding set of A-level results.

Ninety-nine per cent of sixth formers at Prince William School in Oundle who sat their exams this summer passed, despite no formal exam experience.

Of the grades awarded, 28 per cent were A* and A and 79 per cent were A* to C.

Headteacher Elizabeth Dormor said: “This cohort has suffered greatly through the pandemic, including having no prior formal exam experience because GCSE exams were cancelled in 2021, so for these pupils to attain such great results is a fantastic achievement.

“They have shown exceptional resilience and determination to succeed, and we are very proud of them.”

Some of the school’s top performing pupils include:

Evie Bassett - Four A*s and one A* for Extended Project Qualification (EPQ) who will be going to Cambridge University

Quinn Hill - Three A*s and one A

Harry Mason - Three A*s

Grace Cresswell - Two A*s and one A

Eloise Baxter - One A*, two As and one C in EPQ

Chris Boon - One A* and two As

Lana Griffiths-Thompson - One A* and two As

Natasha Vogt - One A* and two As

