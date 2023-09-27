A produce show returned to a village after almost 50 years.

Great Casterton hosted its first make, bake and grow show since the 1970s on Saturday (September 23) at the Church Hall in Main Street.

A total of 26 classes were split between three categories - make, bake and grow.

Judges Alicia Kearns MP and Jane Adams

There were activities aimed at children which included building Lego, finding the longest weed, decorating biscuits with a harvest theme, a photograph of Great Casterton, baking a Victoria sandwich filled with jam and creating a tea cup flower arrangement.

Adult entrants made a teddy bear, baked a savoury flan and created a display of vegetables.

The judges for the event were MP for Rutland Alicia Kearns (Con), Rob Persani presenter on Rutland and Stamford Sound and artist Jane Adams.

Organisers Sue Peacock, Sue Cliffe and Ann Archer

Two hours of judging took place before rosettes, medals and cups were presented to the winners.

Sue Cliffe, one of the organisers, said: “We are delighted with the number, variety and standard of the entrants.

“The best vegetable was awarded a cup last given out in the 1970s.

“This was a proud moment for local villagers.”

She added that it was agreed the ‘joyful and happy event’ should become an annual item in the calendar.