If ever an entertainer could divide opinion, then a psychic medium must be on the A-list.

For every person keen to hear from a loved-one residing ‘beyond the grave’ there will be at least one other who is never - ever - going to be convinced.

Having grown up in Stamford, Stuart Michael attracted a faithful crowd at the Corn Exchange in Broad Street on Friday night last week.

Stuart Michael was on stage at Stamford Corn Exchange

Armed with a cheeky, best-friend charm, he served up messages from the dead in an entertaining-yet-earnest manner that was never going to offend.

His readings for individuals in an audience of 300-plus provided enough detail - initials of names, health conditions, personality traits - to assure believers, and leave sceptics scratching their heads as to how it’s done.

One or two ‘misses’ were fired, which had an oddly positive effect of adding an edge to the show. But where common complaints such as digestive issues and backache were bandied about, a little of the mystique was lost.

Stuart brought in some dream interpretation in the second half, which offered a good chance for laughs with the crowd, before returning to the psychic theme.

For those seeking to be entertained - or comforted about the loss of someone close - Stuart’s show offers a light, non-threatening way to rub shoulders with the spirit world.

For those who foresee they can never be convinced, this show is not likely to knock that view.

Stuart Michael will be on stage at the Guildhall in Grantham on March 10.