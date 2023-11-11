Real ale connoisseurs have given a town pub a top award.

The Millstone in Stamford was originally proposed for a merit Campaign for Real Ale (Camra) award by a drinker.

But after the Peterborough and District branch visited the pub in All Saints’ Street it was unanimously decided to upgrade the award to gold.

Jay Childs receives his certificate from Darren Lee of Peterborough Camra

The committee was impressed by “the pleasant atmosphere, the revamped beer garden, the friendly and knowledgeable staff and - most importantly - the quality of the ale.”

The Millstone has changed since the arrival of landlord Jay Childs about two years ago.

As well as the outside area, the interior has been extensively refurbished and the number of handpumps dispensing real ales increased from two to four.

The award means that the Millstone goes forward for consideration as the branch town pub of the year.

The current holder is the Nag's Head in Bourne and the previous year Stamford's King's Head.