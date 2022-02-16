Pub staff have come up with a philanthropic plan to support the Random Acts of Kindness movement.

From tomorrow (Thursday), The Bertie Arms in Uffington will be giving a free cup of coffee or tea to customers who are having a meal, and asking them to pass on the gesture by giving a donation to one of their chosen charities, which include Stamford Food Bank and Water Aid.

The ‘cup of kindness’ will be passed on until Thursday of next week (February 24).