Bertie Arms in Uffington offers random acts of kindness

By Suzanne Moon
Published: 14:00, 16 February 2022

Pub staff have come up with a philanthropic plan to support the Random Acts of Kindness movement.

From tomorrow (Thursday), The Bertie Arms in Uffington will be giving a free cup of coffee or tea to customers who are having a meal, and asking them to pass on the gesture by giving a donation to one of their chosen charities, which include Stamford Food Bank and Water Aid.

The ‘cup of kindness’ will be passed on until Thursday of next week (February 24).

James and Katie Genever, landlords of the Bertie Arms in Uffington
