A fight in a pub has cost a man £1,151.

Martin Smith repeatedly hit Anthony Duckmanton on the floor of The Golden Fleece in Sheep Market, Stamford.

Smith made a first appearance at Boston Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday to plead guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm on February 19 last year.

Golden Fleece. Photo: Google Maps

Prosecutor Fiona McClelland said: “The victim, Anthony Duckmanton, was at the pub with friends when the defendant approached him.

“Witnesses say the victim was punched, which the defendant says was in self-defence.

“The victim ended up on the floor and was punched repeatedly, which the defendant accepts was not in self-defence.”

Three days later Mr Duckmanton sought treatment for a cheekbone, although it was found to be not fractured.

Smith, 48, of Empingham Road, Exton, had no previous convictions.

Helen Coney, mitigating, said he client had drunk far more than he normally would.

She added: “He can’t remember much about this night but he has accepted his actions because of what different witnesses have said and some brief footage.

“He regrets his actions and he accepts they were wrong. It’s been a long wait for the matter to be concluded.”

Smith was fined £833 and told to pay £150 compensation to the victim.

He was also ordered to pay £168 in costs and victim surcharge.