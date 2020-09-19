An application to use a road as a ‘beer garden’ has been granted permission by the council.

Michael Thurlby, owner of Paten and Co, successfully applied to Lincolnshire County Council for a café pavement licence and temporary road closure, which allows up to 28 people to sit outside the pub.

Paten and Co, which looks out onto Stamford’s Red Lion Square, will now be able to use Crown Street for additional tables and chairs for the next 12 months.