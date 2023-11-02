Free beer and a selection of homemade dishes were served to visitors to a village pub.

The event, arranged by Rutland Camra’s vice chairperson Homera Wood at The Coach House Inn, South Luffenham, was an opportunity for women to take part in beer-tasting.

Emma Rose, landlady of The Coach House, gave a short talk on the beer-making process and described how each of the four ales being tasted differed - ‘Electric Landlady’ by Ketton-based Baker's Dozen Brewing Company, ‘Osprey’ by The Grainstore Brewery in Oakham, and Timothy Taylor’s ‘Landlord’ and ‘Boltmaker’.

Some of the attendees, including Homera Wood, far right, and secretary of Rutland Camra, Dave Casewell

Emma also recounted how she had become a brewery tour guide for Ruddles, when it was based in Langham, and spoke of the important role pubs play in community life.

“Pubs help hold together the fabric of the community, and women being able to come into a pub on their own is important,” said Emma.

“The message I’d like to get across is women should feel comfortable in a pub, whether ordering a coffee, a glass of wine, or a beer. Demystifying real ale can help with this.

Four beers were being tasted

Miniature fish and chips and mini burgers were included in the tasting

“We need to change the narrative around pubs and make sure they feel completely inclusive.”

Homera, who is keen to recruit more women to Camra, had made a selection of quiches and savoury tarts to accompany the beer, and the pub’s chef provided miniature portions of fish and chips, mini burgers, and sandwiches.

Homera Wood, vice chairperson of Rutland Camra, provided homemade savoury tarts and quiches

Landlady Emma Rose spoke about the importance of pubs as the heart of the community

The chef at The Coach House provided a range of sandwiches

Do you have a story? Email smeditor@stamfordmercury.co.uk.