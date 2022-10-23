Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Bull and Swan pub in Stamford is among The Guardian's best for Sunday lunch

By Suzanne Moon
-
suzanne.moon@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 12:47, 23 October 2022
 | Updated: 12:54, 23 October 2022

More news, no ads

LEARN MORE

A pub in Stamford has been named in the top 30 UK pubs for Sunday lunch.

The Bull and Swan in High Street St Martin's impressed judges at the Guardian with its runny Scotch eggs, Hambleton Bakery bread, Grasmere Farm pork, lamb and beef, and 'proper' fish and chips battered using Grainstore Brewery beer from Oakham.

'Best of all' is the Sunday roasting pot for four or six, judges said.

The Bull and Swan in Stamford. Photo: Google
The Bull and Swan in Stamford. Photo: Google
The Bull and Swan has an outdoor area where cinema evenings have been held. There is also a veg and herb garden.
The Bull and Swan has an outdoor area where cinema evenings have been held. There is also a veg and herb garden.

The pub is run by Hillbrooke Hotels, which also runs the William Cecil in High Street St Martin's, and two pub-hotels in the Hampshire area.

Business Stamford Suzanne Moon
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE