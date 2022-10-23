A pub in Stamford has been named in the top 30 UK pubs for Sunday lunch.

The Bull and Swan in High Street St Martin's impressed judges at the Guardian with its runny Scotch eggs, Hambleton Bakery bread, Grasmere Farm pork, lamb and beef, and 'proper' fish and chips battered using Grainstore Brewery beer from Oakham.

'Best of all' is the Sunday roasting pot for four or six, judges said.

The Bull and Swan in Stamford. Photo: Google

The Bull and Swan has an outdoor area where cinema evenings have been held. There is also a veg and herb garden.

The pub is run by Hillbrooke Hotels, which also runs the William Cecil in High Street St Martin's, and two pub-hotels in the Hampshire area.