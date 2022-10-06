A pub which has been serving up more than just good pints has been named a regional winner by the Campaign for Real Ale.

The Railway Inn, a Grade II listed pub tucked away in Church Road, Ketton, has made a huge impression, picking up both the ‘Rutland Pub of the Year’ for the second year running, and the ‘Leicestershire, Rutland and Northamptonshire Pub of the Year’ titles.

Landlords Jamie and Linda Betts received the two prestigious certificates at a ceremony in the bar on Friday.

Dexter, Linda and Jamie Betts, and Philip Tipladey, area organiser for Camra

Speaking afterwards, Jamie said they were pleased to receive the Rutland Pub of the Year award for a second time, and delighted to pick up the regional title too, putting The Railway top of the 1,400 pubs across the area.

Jamie said: “It is the first time in its history that Rutland Camra has given this award to one of its local pubs.

“The judges consider not just the quality of the beer we serve, but also the atmosphere of the pub and how welcoming staff and customers are.

Homera Wood, Jamie and Linda Betts, with Philip Tipladey and Richard Harris from Camra

“We have a lovely team at the Railway and great regulars, who love the pub because of what it has become in the last few years.”

While the pub doesn’t have a kitchen and so doesn’t serve meals, a local caterer provides for events, and Jamie and Linda make sure they offer an ever-changing range of draught beers from breweries up and down the country.

The effect is to bring ‘the choice a beer festival’ to Ketton each year, alongside a choice of ciders, wines and spirits.

As well as being presented with their awards by representatives from Camra, Jamie and Linda made their own presentation - a cheque for £626 to MindSpace Stamford, the mental wellbeing charity.

Linda and Jamie Betts with Mary Dowglass from MindSpace Stamford

During the first covid lockdown, Jamie decided to provide a little cheer by delivering beer to people’s homes using a ‘flagon wagon’ - a trailer hitched to a bike. Jamie and Linda also sold special beer glasses, which is how they raised the money for MindSpace.