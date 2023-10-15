Teams pulled on their thinking caps for a charity pub quiz that raised more than £2,000.

The Bumps and Beyond quiz night at The London Inn, Stamford, on Wednesday (October 11) attracted about a dozen teams from businesses and community groups, including The Rutland and Stamford Mercury, Stamford Striders Running Club, and Bourne-based tech company Point 74.

Bumps and Beyond is a charity based in the former Westside Gym building in West Street, Stamford.

Quiz teams at The London Inn

The second quiz night organised for the charity by Lionbridge PR, which is based in the former St John Ambulance station in Elm Street, Stamford, the event proved an enjoyable success.

Sophie McCarthy, a founding partner at Lionbridge PR, said: “It was brilliant to see so many businesses and local groups at The London Inn to help raise money for Bumps and Beyond, an incredible local charity which provides much-needed baby equipment and clothes to families in need.

“Thank you so much to everyone who joined us, with special thanks to our main sponsors Heidelberg Materials and to The London Inn for being such fabulous hosts.

The competition was strong

“We'd also like to thank all the local businesses which kindly donated prizes for our raffle.

“We had such a fun evening and raised more than £2,000 - beating the amount raised last year.”

This year’s quiz winner was the team from ClearSpace Group, which won a session at Rumble Live Action Gaming, with second place going to the Mercury team.