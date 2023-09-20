Home   News   Article

Join Bumps and Beyond quiz night at The London Inn, Stamford

By Suzanne Moon
Published: 17:00, 20 September 2023

Teams can pit their wits at a fundraising pub quiz taking place next month.

The Bumps and Beyond quiz night will be held at The London Inn, St John’s Street, Stamford, from 7.30pm on Wednesday, October 11.

The smartest team will win a free hour-long session at Rumble Live Action Gaming, which has laser tag sites at Rutland Water and at Grafham Water in Cambridgeshire.

Last year's Bumps and Beyond quiz night at The London Inn, Stamford
Teams of up to eight can reserve a table for £100 by emailing lottie@lionbridgepr.com, with the money supporting Bumps and Beyond.

Teams can sign up for the Bumps and Beyond quiz
Last year the event raised more than £2,000 for the charity based at the former Westside Gym in West Street, Stamford, which provides free equipment and clothing for mums-to-be, as well as for parents, grandparents and carers.

