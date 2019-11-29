The Danish Invader Pub in Empingham Road, Stamford, will be holding its first Christmas family fun day and light switch on from 1pm on Sunday (December 1).

Father Christmas will arrive on his sleigh at 2pm and at 3pm will be expecting visitors in his grotto.

Tickets for the Santa's Grotto are available from The Danish Invader and cost £4 per child, £2 of which goes to charity.

The Malcolm Sargent school choir will perform on stage at 3pm followed by the Stamford Brass Band at 4pm.

Father Christmas will also be performing on stage at 5pm.

At 5.30pm Rutland Radio's Rob Persani will join in the festivities for the big Christmas light switch on.

There will also be a small funfair, hot food and mulled wine.

