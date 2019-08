Following the success of two comedy nights the Exeter Arms pub in Easton-on-the-Hill is making them monthly

Starting on Wednesday, September 4, the comedy begins at 7.30pm - although people can come earlier to grab a good seat. Entry is free.

Comedy nights at the pub will continue of the first Wednesday of the month.

The Exeter Arms, Easton-on-the-Hill

For more What's On news, click here.