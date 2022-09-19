A pub will be allowing the community to come together to watch The Queen's state funeral.

The Cross Keys in King's Cliffe is open today (September 19) showing Her Majesty's funeral which will begin at 11am.

Naz Stewart, who runs the pub with her partner Mick, said: "We thought it's important for people to be able to come together rather than be alone and to pay their respects on The Queen's final journey.

The Cross Keys in King's Cliffe. Photo: Google Maps

"Overwhelmed with a feeling of grief and sadness from one of the few people that had been a constant part of our lives."

While the kitchen will be closed as a mark of respect, marmalade sandwiches will be served.

"I understand that The Queen had a jam sandwich for afternoon tea every day," said Naz.

"The Platinum Jubilee clip of The Queen and Paddington Bear sharing marmalade sandwiches raised a smile for myself and for lots of others I'm sure.

"It seemed appropriate to hopefully raise a smile again on what will be a very sad day."

The pub team is unsure how many people will visit today but said that doors are open to all who would like to pay tribute to the 'remarkable and gracious Queen'.