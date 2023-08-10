A pub manager has been presented with an award for the quality of the beers his staff serve.

Amrit Bola, manager of The Lord Nelson in Oakham, received a ‘Pub of the Season’ award from Rich Harris, chairman of the Rutland branch of the Campaign for Real Ale (Camra).

This award is based on an analysis of Camra members’ ‘beer scores’ rating the quality of the drinks served.

Rutland Camra chairman Rich Harris presents the 'Pub of the Season' award to Amrit Bola, manager of The Lord Nelson in Oakham

Rich said he was pleased to be able to make the award to The Lord Nelson, adding: “The Rutland Camra branch is a great supporter of real ales and ciders, and therefore of pubs, clubs and hotels that serve them.

“Real ales are ‘live’ products with a limited shelf life that need careful brewing and keeping, ensuring they are presented to customers as a high-quality product.”

Rutland Camra recently held a beer festival at Oakham Museum, which attracted about 1,000 visitors to sample a variety of beers and ciders from all over the country.

The Camra branch also arranges ‘sampling’ trips to breweries and pubs. New members are encouraged.