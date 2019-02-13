Public consultation over the future of Discover Stamford

People are being invited to share their views on a proposed blueprint for the future of Lincolnshire County Council's heritage service, including Discover Stamford.

In January, the county council revealed plans that would see changes at a number of heritage sites across Lincolnshire.

Discover Stamford is a heritage display located in Stamford Library Picture: Lee Hellwing (6561187)

Today (February 13) the authority has launched a public consultation on the proposals, which runs until 12pm on April 24.

Coun Nick Worth, executive member for culture, said: "We're extremely proud of our local heritage, and want to ensure it's there for future generations to enjoy.

"However, that means finding a new way of doing things, and, importantly, one that we'll be able to afford in the long-term.

"The proposed changes are a step towards making the heritage service self-sufficient, and will ultimately help save around £750,000 each year.

"We're also looking at providing greater support for community-run sites, ensuring that people across the county have the opportunity to experience Lincolnshire's culture and heritage.

"We know that our heritage attractions are well-loved locally, and that people will want to share their views on our plans.

"So, to that end, we're holding a consultation giving everyone opportunity to have their say.

"We're very much keeping an open mind and welcome any suggestions on the best way forward."

A final decision on the future of the council's heritage services is expected to be made by the executive later in 2019.

Full details on the proposals and a link to an online survey can be found at www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/heritageconsultation

Alternatively, people can request these in a different format by emailing hmt@lincolnshire.gov.uk or calling 01522 782040.

