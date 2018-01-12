Public exhibition on plans for 110 homes

A housing developer is set to hold a public exhibition later this month on plans to build 110 homes in Bourne.

Larkfleet is writing to residents and interested parties this week to let them know of its intention to build 110 new homes, off Manning Road. If the proposals go ahead the site will be around two sides of Bourne Abbey Primary School’s playing field and to the west of Pinfold Road industrial estate.

The letter penned by planning manager Hannah Guy says the proposed development would “go some way” to help meet the national and local need for new homes.

The development would include a mixture of properties ranging from one to four bedroom homes, suitable for families, first-time buyers and the elderly.

There would also be areas of public open space with a children’s play area included as part of the development.

An outline planning application is due to be submitted later in the year.

The letter said: “We are in the early stages of developing our proposals and are looking to hear people’s views before we submit an outline planning application later this year.

“We are keen to consult fully with local councillors and the local community about our plans.”

Members of the development project team will be at a public exhibition being held at Bourne Corn Exchange on Thursday, January 25, from 3pm to 7pm.

The exhibition is a drop-in event so there is no need to confirm attendance in advance.

To find out more in advance of the exhibition, call 0800 9755852 or e-mail consultation@athene-communications.co.uk

To view the plans, visit www.larkfleetplanning.co.uk/bourne

This news comes as Larkfleet announced that it had bought land across Lincolnshire for 189 new homes with a total development value of £35 million. One of the sites is in Baston.

During 2017, the Bourne-based firm bought sites with a total development value of £70m for a total of 399 houses.

Karl Hick, chief executive of Larkfleet Homes, said: “The new land purchases with which we are starting this year will open up new opportunities for building reasonably-priced, high quality homes in mostly rural locations where we can help local people get onto the housing ladder.

“We will be starting work on all of these sites within weeks and we are actively looking for additional sites.”