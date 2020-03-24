A public exhibition on a major development proposal for Stamford that was due to be held today (Tuesday March 24) has been postponed because of the coronavirus lockdown.

The St Martin's Park development off Barnack Road includes a commercial area; a mixed-use area; a retirement village; a range of residential properties, including affordable homes; and areas of green and open space.

Spanning 14.7 hectares - an area similar to 20 football pitches - the site comprises the former Cummins factory and offices and some adjacent land owned by Burghley.

The former Cummins site, to the left of the aerial view, and the Burghley land to the right are proposed for redvelopment. Photo: Google Maps

South Kesteven District Council bought the Cummins site for £7.5m last year with landowner Burghley getting involved after a deal was struck with the council earlier this year.

The public exhibition about the proposal was due to take place in the Court Room at Stamford Town Hall in St Mary’s Hill between 3pm and 8pm today.

However, this process will now take place at a later date when people are able to congregate.

Director of Burghley House Preservation Trust Miranda Rock and leader of South Kesteven District Council Kelham Cooke

People can view a brochure on the development here.