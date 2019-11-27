Patients and the public are invited to the next Governing Body Meeting of the NHS South Lincolnshire Clinical Commissioning Group.

The public meeting is tomorrow, Thursday November 28, from 2.30pm at Eventus, Sunderland Road on the Northfields Industrial Estate in Market Deeping.

Led by local GPs and other health professionals, NHS South Lincolnshire CCG is responsible for the planning and purchasing of health services in Stamford, Bourne, Market Deeping, Spalding, Long Sutton, Holbeach and surrounding areas in South Lincolnshire.

Dr Kevin Hill (22675639)

These services include planned and emergency hospital care, rehabilitation and most community services for the people of South Lincolnshire.

The agenda and papers for the meeting will be available via the CCG’s website www.southlincolnshireccg.nhs.ukas are future meeting dates.

Dr Kevin Hill, Chairman of NHS South Lincolnshire said:"Our Governing Body welcomes patients and the public to this month’s meeting in Market Deeping.We hold these meetings in public to offer local people a first-hand opportunity to see how we are working to improve health services in South Lincolnshire.

“It’s important that patients have a much greater say in their healthcare and there are a number of ways that they can do that. Most of our GP practices now have a patient participation group which allows patients to work with the practice to ensure services are meeting the needs of local patients. We also encourage our patients to get involved in other ways and more information is available on our website.”

Read more HealthPoliticsStamford