A public meeting is set to be held tonight for people concerned about plans for a new housing development.

People are invited to air their views on the Monarch Park proposal for the Stamford North quarry site at 7.30pm this evening (July 14) at the Danish Invader in Empingham Road, Stamford.

Organisers hope to form a residents group for Arran Road and the surrounding estates to share information and act collectively where necessary. They have also set up a Facebook group called Scottish Estate and Tree Estate Stamford resident group which people are invited to join.