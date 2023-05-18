A protest has been launched by a Rutland resident against public money helping to fund a statue of the late Queen.

Rosemarie Whittaker went to Oakham’s annual town meeting on Wednesday last week (May 10) to tell town councillors she doesn’t want them to put £5,000 towards the proposed project.

Rosemarie believes the allocation towards a statue of Queen Elizabeth II outside Oakham Library, which will cost more than £100,000, is out of step with current times.

How the statue will look. Drawing: Francis Shaw/Hywel Pratley

The statue project was launched by the Lord Lieutenant of Rutland Dr Sarah Furness, who is raising more than 95 per cent of the money from private donations. The town council is giving £5,000.

Rosemarie said King Charles encourages service, community effort, humility and kindness and “went to a great deal of trouble to slim down the trappings of wealth and privilege” at the coronation.

“In Rutland, we also need to be concentrating on service, community effort and kindness,” she added.

Rosemarie supports her argument with data from Rutland Food Bank, which provided 44,500 meals in the past year. She also notes that more than 1,800 Rutlanders - one in every 23 - qualify for Universal Credit.

An Oakham resident for 36 years, Rosemarie has written to the Lord Lieutenant to suggest that instead of raising money for a statue she should launch a fund to commemorate the late Queen usefully, such as a bursary to train a doctor from an underprivileged Rutland home.

“I think the King might like that,” said Rosemarie. “This proposal is for a shiny and extravagant statue paid for by a whip-round of rich Rutlanders at the entrance to the warm hub in the library where poor Rutlanders take refuge from homes they can’t afford to heat. This statue has no place in 2023. It is the opposite of levelling up.”

Sally-Anne Wadsworth, mayor of Oakham, said town councillors had voted to give £5,000 and that the council meeting agenda, three town notice boards and council’s website had alerted people to the proposed donation before it was agreed.

She added: “If members of the public wish to make a deputation at any of our meetings they are welcome to do so. This is so they can let us know if they are not happy with an item that we will be voting on later in the meeting.”

Coun Wadsworth said she believes the memorial statue is proposed for the right place and will generate tourism that will benefit the town financially. She also feels the statue will be popular, especially with the inclusion of corgis, which will be within reach of children.

Dr Furness said residents have donated for the statue project and to divert their money to a different purpose would be ‘dishonest’.

“Ours is a free country and people can spend their own money however they choose,” she said.

“We believe that the statue will bring visitors and trade to Rutland. It is an investment in the county that will bring benefits for years to come. It will be the first national memorial to our late Queen and her historic 70-year reign.”

Dr Furness said through the Lieutenancy she has helped to instigate charity fundraising events, including the forthcoming Coronation Clear Out to Help Out Car Boot Sale on the late May bank holiday.

“The fact is, we can have a statue and we can support those in need in our county. This is not an either/or situation,” she said.

Dr Furness confirmed the statue will go ahead.