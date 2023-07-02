Emergency repairs have been carried out at Stamford’s public toilets.

Stamford Town Council has taken charge of the facilities in Red Lion Square, buying them from South Kesteven District Council for £1.

The toilets had fallen into a state of disrepair and the most urgent work has been carried out to make sure they are safe, but more work is in the pipeline.

The toilets in Red Lion Square, Stamford

A deep clean will be carried out, broken tiles will be replaced and the facilities will be repainted as a short-term fix while architects look at longer-term improvements for the building.

The toilets are open for use between 9am and 4pm Monday to Thursday, 7am until 4pm on Fridays and Saturdays, and 10am until 4pm on Sundays and bank holidays.