Pubs and food outlets are staking their claim to the streets of Stamford to secure outside seating for customers.

The London Inn pub and Aloha Foods restaurant in St John's Street, and Twelve All Saints wine bar in All Saints' Street are the latest businesses to apply to Lincolnshire County Council for a 'pavement licence'.

Nick Pistolas, owner of the London Inn, has applied for picnic benches in Sheep Market seating 16 people.

Meanwhile, Grant Worthington, co-owner of Aloha Foods has asked to have four tables seating 12 people in Red Lion Square, and Stephen Miskell from Twelve All Saints has identified a similar spot for five tables and 24 chairs.

The London Inn and Aloha's applications have been advertised for seven days in line with the current pavement licence application rules, but an outcome has not yet been made public by Lincolnshire County Council.

The application by Twelve All Saints is still being advertised and anyone wishing to make representations can email cafelicence@lincolnshire.gov.uk by April 12.

