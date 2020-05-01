A pub sparking questions about its future following the disappearance of its sign will be re-opening after lockdown, according to management.

The Bull and Swan in High Street St Martin’s has been closed since Prime Minister Boris Johnson called time on pubs in March to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

However, with the sign having gone missing on one side, people had started to ask questions on social media about whether it was being refurbished, or something else was going on.