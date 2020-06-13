Landlords are preparing to reopen pubs with outside spaces on July 4 - but social distancing is proving a sticking point for some.

In order to provide more socially distanced seating, Mick and Teresa Purvis, landlords of The Golden Fleece in Sheep Market, Stamford, will apply to the council to see if they can double the size of the roped-off area at the front of the pub.

Mick said: “We don’t have a lot of outdoor space, and we only have the one entrance to the pub, but my plan is to extend my pavement licence and offer table service.