Pubs and bars in Stamford and Bourne get ready to reopen from July 4
Published: 10:00, 27 June 2020
Pub landlords are preparing for the lifting of lockdown on Saturday July 4.
The date marks the end of a 15-week period of closure to prevent the spread of coronavirus, as well as a relaxation of the two-metre social distancing rule.
Pub landlady Sian Bellis, who runs the Sugar Mill pub in Bourne with her husband, Tom, welcomed the announcement, which was made by Boris Johnson on Tuesday evening.
