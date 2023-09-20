After hearing children in a village wanted a pump track, a group of volunteers got their skates on to make it happen.

The new King’s Cliffe pump track was officially opened on Saturday (September 16) by Olympic BMX bronze medal winner Declan Brooks.

The track features a circuit of banked turns used by people on bikes, scooters, roller skates and skateboards with easy and hard sections.

At the opening of the new pump track in King's Cliffe are, from left, Paddy Sharrock (GB cycling team), Jade Close, James Sharpe (instigators of the project), Declan Brooks (Olympic bronze medalist BMX), Councillor Helen Harrison, (North Northamptonshire Council), Simon Fairhall (chairperson of KC Active Trustees) and Oliver Underwood (C&K Construction)

Work started at the end of July following a successful fundraising drive by the King’s Cliffe Active group which raised £102,000.

Simon Fairhall, chairman of trustees, applied for grant funding as well as encouraging donations after he was approached in 2021 to create the new facility.

After seeing how popular it is, he said: “I’m absolutely chuffed to bits.”

Paddy Sharrock, of the GB cycling team, at the new King's Cliffe pump track

While the ribbon was cut on Saturday, as soon as work finished on September 1 people of all ages descended on the track.

Simon describes one group as lining up by the fence waiting for the final splash of paint to be put down.

“It has had a brilliant amount of usage in the first few days,” he said.

Olympic BMX bronze meda;list Declan Brooks at the King's Cliffe Active pump track opening

“We have had people come from Kettering, Corby, Northampton - even Rugby.

“Kids absolutely love it.”

It has been used a lot by pupils at the nearby King’s Cliffe Endowed School as well as toddlers and teenagers.

Simon says it is parents who have been the most fearful so he plans to hold ‘adult confidence lessons’.

Simon Fairhall, chairman of trustees for the King's Cliffe Active group, by the finished pump track

He admitted he has only been around once himself and went ‘very slowly using the breaks’.

The pump track itself cost £90,000 so the leftover funds will be put towards a floodlight, new fences and repainting the sheltered seating.

In the early 2000s, King’s Cliffe was a village without a children’s park, but over the years a group of volunteers has built up a 12-acre site to offer multiple sports pitches and courts, play areas, a pavillion building with a gym and cafe.

The new pumptrack replaces the old half pipe, which was on the first part of the site to be developed back in 2008 and requested by young people.

“The half pipe lost out to elements a few years ago but there is a nice symmetry to the fact the pump track has come about as a result of representation on behalf of young people of the village,” said Simon.

The next project is to create a small three versus three basketball court.