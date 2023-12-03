A popular village pump track has won an award for promoting good health and wellbeing.

The pump track at King’s Cliffe Active opened just two months ago and was immediately a success among children and teenagers.

It features a circuit of banked turns used by people on bikes, scooters, roller skates and skateboards with easy and hard sections.

Simon Fairhall of King’s Cliffe Active accepts the award from Jane Bethea, the director of public health and wellbeing for North Northamptonshire Council

The new facility was created at the request of families and following a successful fundraising drive which raised £102,000.

Last week the King’s Cliffe Active team won the Health and Wellbeing Initiative Award in the North Northamptonshire Council Active Communities Awards for the project.

Simon Fairhall, chairperson of trustees at King’s Cliffe Active, said: “The continued excellent usage of the track is a constant reminder of how much of a success it has been, so to win this award is then the cherry on the icing on the cake.”