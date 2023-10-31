A covid-safe alternative to trick or treating was back this year after proving popular with children and their parents.

Ketton Pumpkin Trail, which took place on Sunday (October 29), was this year organised by Helen Brambley and fellow villager Ali Lyons.

Helen said it started in 2020, during the pandemic, and was enjoyed by people of all ages keen to enjoy Halloween in a ‘gentler’ way.

Organiser Helen Brambley

This year more than 100 people from Ketton and the surrounding areas visited to follow the trail and vote for their favourite display.

Helen added: “The households who took part told us they were pleased it was back - they love having an excuse to go all out and share their love of all things spooky!

“We were really thrilled to see so many happy faces and grateful to the Ketton businesses – Ketton Pumpkins, The Railway Inn and Barchester Chater Lodge Care Home – that donated prizes, and volunteers who helped out by giving up their time to sit at the voting table and by donating sweets to the children.

Seven-year-old Mabel with mum Hayley Winship

“We are looking at how we can make the event even bigger next year.”

Five-year-old Thero Dickin

The winners were Wytchley Road, Spencer Road and Bartles Hollow.