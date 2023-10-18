Villagers are preparing spooky scenes for their gardens ahead of a Halloween event.

Ketton Pumpkin Trail first took place during the pandemic to offer children an alternative to trick or treating.

People decorated the outside of their homes and encouraged visitors to take a stroll around the village before voting for their favourite.

Ketton Pumpkin Trail returns this month

After taking a year out, the event is back this month.

Organiser Helen Brambley said: “I love Halloween. It’s one of my favourite times of year and when I was relatively new to the village, seeing the pumpkin trail confirmed I’d moved to the right place!

“I was sad that it didn’t happen last year so when I heard they were looking for someone to help organise this year, I got in touch straight away. It’s such a lovely community event and so many people get involved – from people making fully interactive displays to those who put out a beautifully carved pumpkin.

“It’s lovely to see so many people out and it’s particularly popular with families with young children who prefer it to trick or treating later in the evening.”

The trail takes place on Sunday, October 29. People will be able to vote for their favourite display outside Ketton Library between midday and 4pm or visit the Ketton Pumpkin Trail 2023 event page on Facebook to vote online by 8pm that day.

Ketton Pumpkins, The Railway Inn and Chater Lodge Care Home have each donated a prize for the top three displays.

Anyone in the village who would like to enter the competition should register on the Facebook page to be included on the map.