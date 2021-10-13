Firefighters responding to severe weather have received a boost thanks to Lincolnshire County Council.

Crews now have double the number of pumps, having previously having to deal with floods using just two of the devices.

Last Christmas Stamford and Bourne suffered flooding with homes and businesses damaged by water.

Firefighters from across the county were pumping water out of Bath Row on Christmas morning.

Lindsey Cawrey, Conservative executive councillor for emergency services, said: "Having two more flood pumps means fire crews can respond more quickly and to more incidents when needed during severe weather events."

Councillors Tom Dyer and Lindsey Cawrey with one of the new pumps

Each pump can shift 216,000 litres of water an hour.

The equipment is built to deal with flood water and debris and can pump water twice as fast as a fire engine. They are towed by 4x4 vehicles which carry safety equipment, hand tools and lights.

After being set up, they only require two firefighters to operate which means that more staff and equipment are able to respond to other emergencies.

A full programme of flood schemes will start soon to help prevent flooding from happening in the first place.