A school pupil has bought Christmas dinner and presents for members of Morrisons lunch club.

Stacey Tagg, who attends Stamford Welland Academy, has been fundraising for more than four years for charitable causes and this year the lunch club at Morrisons is among those she is supporting.

The 15-year-old joined the lunch club on Tuesday in the Morrisons café in Stamford, along with her mum Sally, Steve Roberts head of house at Stamford Welland Academy and student support advisor Sally Skipsey.

Stacey with Anne-Marie Greenhalgh Photo: Alan Walters

Stacey said: "I'm really happy, everyone was thanking me and shaking my hand."

"One gentleman said that 'doing things like this affect and change the world for the better'," she added.

Her mum added: "I'm speechless - so proud."

Stacey with Tim Crofts, Jason Hardstaff, Sue Fletcher and Kenneth Plant

Regular lunch club members Jean Callun and Anne Marie Greenhalgh had money in their hands ready to pay for the meal and were 'shocked' that it had already been paid for by Stacey.

Anne Marie said: "It speaks volumes for young people. Often we hear the bad and forget about the good.

Jean added: "A very big thank you. Everyone was lovely and I can't thank you enough."

Stacey raised the funds for the Christmas dinner and presents through a tombola at Morrisons in October and a raffle on her Facebook page.

Stacey with Tim Crofts, Jason Hardstaff, Sue Fletcher and Kenneth Plant

Peter Collins, from the Rotary Club of Stamford St Martins, attended as Father Christmas, giving the members presents and witnessing Stacey's hard work pay off.

Tim Croft, who organises the Christ Church transport at the Morrison's lunch club, said: "It's fantastic, they have done so well.

"There are beams on every face, which is what a community is about."

Morrison's Christmas Lunch club

Last month, lunch club attendees were gifted a free chocolate advent calendar.

Stacey plans to carry on fundraising for charitable causes next year and future events can be found on her Facebook page, Staceytastic Community fundraising.

To read more news, click here.