Stamford Endowed Schools pupil releases history podcast
Published: 10:00, 18 May 2020
| Updated: 10:15, 18 May 2020
A Stamford School pupil has launched his own podcast to help aspiring historians to keep learning through lockdown.
The podcast,‘You learn something old every day’, features 20-minute episodes which are released five times a week as well as a special episode airing once a month.
Alex, a Year 13 pupil, said: “I’ve always been interested in history.
Read moreEducationHuman InterestStamford
More by this authorMaddy Baillie