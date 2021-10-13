Pupils from Stamford Endowed Schools join The Band of the Coldstream Guards
Talented teenagers were given the opportunity of a lifetime when they were invited to join The Band of the Coldstream Guards.
The one-off concert on Thursday last week featured a range of classical music as well as a medley of hits by The Beatles performed at Stamford Endowed Schools hall in St Paul's Street.
Organised by retired Lt Col George Woolf, a former teacher at the school, the concert raised £1,078 for multiple sclerosis care at Stamford Hospital through a bucket collection at the end.
Major Stewart Halliday, director of music for The Band of the Coldstream Guards, conducted the musicians and spoke to the 'sell-out' audience in between pieces.
He highlighted the talents of the pupils, who had spent only a few hours rehearsing with band members during the afternoon and said what a pleasure it was to be reconnecting with a physical audience once again.
Stewart is pictured with the band and pupils.