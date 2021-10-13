Talented teenagers were given the opportunity of a lifetime when they were invited to join The Band of the Coldstream Guards.

The one-off concert on Thursday last week featured a range of classical music as well as a medley of hits by The Beatles performed at Stamford Endowed Schools hall in St Paul's Street.

Organised by retired Lt Col George Woolf, a former teacher at the school, the concert raised £1,078 for multiple sclerosis care at Stamford Hospital through a bucket collection at the end.

Major Stewart Halliday, director of music for The Band of the Coldstream Guards, conducted the musicians and spoke to the 'sell-out' audience in between pieces.

He highlighted the talents of the pupils, who had spent only a few hours rehearsing with band members during the afternoon and said what a pleasure it was to be reconnecting with a physical audience once again.

Philip Fearn and Sarah Moss from Stamford Hospital, with conductor Major Stewart Halliday, principal Will Phelan, pupils Lily Patterson and Jamie Munns and two musicians from the Band of the Coldstream Guards

