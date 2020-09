A Stamford Welland Academy pupil raised funds to buy a specialist bed for a two-year-old girl.

Stacey Tagg and her mum Sally, came across a JustGiving page raising funds for a child suffering from health challenges.

Cara King, from Ryhall, was born at 34-weeks and has non-verbal autism, dysphasia, poor muscle tone and multiple seizures which means a regular bed causes safety issues.