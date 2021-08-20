A Stamford College pupil has secured a Royal Air Force police training placement.

Air and defence pupil, Kayleigh Haynes, is to start further training enabling her to join the RAF Police.

Following her completion of level 2 and level 3 public services at Stamford College and RAF basic recruit training, Kayleigh is a step closer to her end goal of becoming a police dog handler.

Kayleigh Haynes

She said: “My biggest challenge lies ahead, but I am very much looking forward to it as I will be coming at it as a fully qualified corporal.

“Once I have completed phase two of training, I hope to progress to become a police dog handler, a role that combines two of my passions, animals and helping others.”

Since Stamford College’s Air and Defence Career College launched five years ago, more than 500 pupils have graduated from the three host colleges.

Like Kayleigh, many graduating students have taken places on RAF Basic Recruit Training, while others have progressed into apprenticeships, employment and further study for a career in the aerospace industry.

Kayleigh said: “The tutors at Stamford college have such a passion and wealth of experience in their subject areas, helping me to make the right choices for me.

“The course opens doors and provides clear career pathways. It teaches you to aim high and never give up, and how with the right support and tools, you can achieve anything.”

She added: “If you are thinking of joining Air and Defence College, go for it.”