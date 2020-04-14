An 11-year-old pupil has shared her thoughts and feelings on the coronavirus lockdown in a letter to Boris Johnson.

Kimberly Yarlett decided to write to the prime minister to let him know what she is doing during lockdown and how proud she is of staying home.

Kimberly, a pupil at St Gilbert's School, said: "I thought that it would be nice to make him smile and give him something nice to look at and read."

Kimberly Yarlett with her mum, Claire Lane

She added: "I will be very pleased if he likes it - it would be great."

Inside the letter Kimberly also put in a drawing of a panda, as well as decorating the envelope in bright colours so that it would stand out.

She also insisted on posting the letter herself, which was the first trip out she has made since coronavirus lockdown began on March 23.

Kimberly Yarlett's letter addressed to Boris Johnson

Kimberly said: "I think people are doing well. It's pretty good; when I did get out, I didn't see anything."

Her mum, Claire, added: "It was very quiet, there wasn't a car on the road."

In her letter to Mr Johnson, Kimberly told him that she is keeping in contact with her friends and family through Facetime, as well as wishing the prime minister well.

Claire, who works at Café Black in Stamford, said: "She feels proud of herself and I feel very proud of her.

"We aren't sure if we will get a reply, but it would be a dream if she does."

She added that children across the UK, like her daughter, deserved a round of applause for spending so long at home.

Kimberly is hoping that her letter will 'go viral' to help 'put a smile on all children’s faces in Stamford and let them all know each and everyone of them are doing a amazing job by staying at home'.

"I want everyone to be happy and stay safe at home," she said.

Has your child done anything innovative or creative during the lockdown that you would like to share with other readers?

Get in touch by emailing smeditor@stamfordmercury.co.uk

Nominate someone who is going the extra mile for our Citizen of the Week award.

Pub owners make 300 meals a day for NHS hospital staff