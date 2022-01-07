Home   News   Article

Secondary school headteachers in Rutland, Stamford, Bourne and the Deepings on the impact of re-introducing face masks

By Chloe Butler
Published: 17:00, 07 January 2022

Secondary school pupils are being asked to wear face masks in the classroom to limit the spread of coronavirus so face-to-face learning can continue.

As pupils returned this week after the Christmas break, the latest coronavirus guidance for schools recommends pupils to wear masks in classrooms and communal areas.

For some schools however, this is no change to measures already in place.

