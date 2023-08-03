Pupils have asked for speed bumps to slow traffic using their village and make their walk to school safer.

Edith Weston Academy school council pupils worked with teacher Cathie Smith to produce two surveys – one for parents and one for fellow pupils – about road safety on their way to school.

Most believed nearby Manton Road to be dangerous because of speeding vehicles and the narrow footpath, while most agreed that traffic-calming measures were needed, particularly speed bumps or chicanes.

A letter produced by the school council read: “The majority of people do not know the speed limit because cars go so fast!

“We know that there are gates, signs and roundels on the road, but we think more is needed.

“We would like to see a speed camera, speed bumps and a working speed advice sign.”

The survey follows a two-week community speedwatch carried out in the village.

In that fortnight, 622 drivers were recorded breaking the 30mph speed limit along Manton Road by at least 6mph, with four travelling at more than 60mph.

Among the pupil survey, 70 per cent had concerns about Manton Road, most related to traffic, while 90 per cent of parents believed most drivers broke the speed limit on that road, with 87 per cent wanting traffic-calming measures.

More than half of pupils said they did not feel safe walking or cycling around the village without an adult, and 65 per cent of parents who responded did not feel their child was safe when walking from the car to the school grounds, while 40 per cent had reported a parking or road safety issue.

The full findings will now be presented to Rutland County Council as well as Edith Weston Parish Council.