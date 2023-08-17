Sixth-formers are celebrating a 99 per cent pass rate and higher results than before covid.

This year 59 per cent of pupils at Bourne Academy received A-level and BTEC qualifications equivalent of grades A to A*.

The number of these grades achieved at A-level is higher than in 2019, which is the last year grades were awarded without any adjustment due to the covid pandemic.

Pupils at Bourne Academy receive their A-level results

Overall the sixth form recorded a 99 per cent pass rate across all exams with 81 per cent of grades being equivalent to A* to C grades.

Pupils this morning (Thursday, August 17) picked up their results from the town school.

Lucy Conley, chief executive at South Lincolnshire Academies Trust, which runs the school, said: “I am so pleased to be able to celebrate these exceptional results with the pupils at Bourne Academy.

“These pupils have coped incredibly over the last few years since not being able to sit their GCSE examinations in Year 11.

“I am incredibly proud that they have adapted, worked hard throughout their time in sixth form and have produced a fantastic set of results.”

Matt Sammy, headteacher at Bourne Academy, added that the vast majority of pupils have achieved their first-choice university or apprenticeship offers.

