A third of GCSE grades earned at a school were equivalent to an A*.

Despite a widely reported reduction in top grades nationally, Oakham School improved with pupils scoring higher than pre-pandemic results.

Overall, a third of grades were 9 and 8s – equivalent to A*.

Oakham School

More than two-thirds of grades awarded were 9 to 6, equivalent to A*to B.

Four pupils achieved 10 or more grade 9s while 33 pupils achieved entirely 9 to 7 grades.

Headteacher Henry Price added: “As ever, there are some outstanding results, with pupils attaining the highest grades across the full range of subjects.

“These notable achievements go hand-in-hand with those pupils who have shown equal perseverance in attaining good grades in areas they find more challenging, with the support of their teachers, tutors and many others.

“I look forward to seeing everyone back in just over a week, raring to go and excited to start

their A-level, IB Diploma or BTEC courses, and I also send my best wishes to those pupils and families who are moving on from Oakham.”

Dr Leo Dudin, deputy head academic, added: “Of particular note, our most gifted mathematicians sat the algebra award and the further mathematics certificate this summer, on top of their GCSE.

“We are delighted for the nine pupils who achieved top grades in all three of these exams - a clean sweep.”