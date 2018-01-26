Pupils complete charity walk in memory of Owen

Have your say

Pupils from a Stamford primary school took part in a series of walks in memory of a former classmate and to raise cash for cancer research.

Owen Siciliano, who attended The Bluecoat School, died in 2013 aged six after being diagnosed with a rare form of leukaemia, JMML.

Owen Siciliano. Submitted

In a heartwarming tribute to Owen, staff and pupils took part in a series of walks in aid of Cancer Research UK on Friday which marked World Cancer Day.

Owen’s mother Leanne, even took part in one of the walks at The Meadows in Stamford with Year 4 pupils, including her son Blake.

She said: “It was very touching [for the school to organise the walks]. It was a privilege to go along with them to do the walk.

“I want to say thank you to the school.”

As part of the day, which raised £200, 58 year 5 and 6 pupils, ambled from the school to Burghley House.

The children also took part in walks in the grounds of the school and at Fineshade Wood.

Carol Hines, headteacher, said: “All the school community felt that walks in Owen’s memory were a really positive and optimistic thing to do.

“One child’s feedback was that it was a wonderful day, we had some lovely fresh air and exercise and we were able to remember Owen.”

Melton Mowbray coach firm Nesbit Brothers Limited provided a free coach to transport the pupils to Fineshade Wood for the walk there.

The walks were part of the ‘Wonderful Winter Walks’ event which saw schoolchildren across Lincolnshire raise cash for Cancer Research UK.