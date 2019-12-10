The Rotary Club of Stamford's annual Rotary Young Chef competition saw many promising pupils and promoted the important life skill of cooking.

The competition, which was held at Stamford High School, saw a record entry of 18 pupils from Stamford Endowed Schools and Stamford Welland Academy,

Competitors had to cook and serve a two-course meal fit for two people within 90 minutes.

The young chefs at the Rotary Club of Stamford's annual competition

Corporal Michael Jefferson, member of the Catering Flight at RAF Wittering, judged the competition.

Year 9 pupil George Worthington from Stamford School won the competition and will now go through to the next round.

Jess Gilson was placed second, and third prize went to Louie Raybould - both from Stamford Endowed Schools.

George Worthington presented with his winners certificate by David Fisher, President of The Rotary Club of Stamford

The Rotary Club awarded a cash prize to the top three entrants and the judge reported that the overall standard was exceptionally high.

